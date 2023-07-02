Rampant speculation that does not materialize is the norm in the NFL. Players post a cryptic tweet that gets the media talking and fans panicking. It is just a way of life. Though, that is not to say one should ignore the trail of smoke, because sometimes at the end of it there is a full dumpster fire. The Las Vegas Raiders must avoid such a devastating and humiliating fate in relation to Davante Adams.

There are warning signs that portend a potentially unhappy star wide receiver in Vegas. The direction of the team is not what one expected after they acquired the All-Pro from the Green Bay Packers last offseason. Adams led the league in receiving touchdowns (14) and was third in receiving yards (1,516), but the Raiders finished just 6-11.

Nothing has imploded yet, but a senior NFL reporter thinks the Adams-Vegas situations bares monitoring going forward.

“In fact, some might say {the Raiders} appear to be worse than the team that finished the 2021 season on a playoff run under interim coach Rich Bisaccia with {Derek} Carr as its emotional leader,” ESPN's Dan Graziano wrote. “If that’s the case, will Adams want out? At the trade deadline? After the season? The potential for Adams to be on the move again so soon after bailing out of Green Bay is worth watching. And if it comes to that, it might be hard to blame him.”

Although Adams has re-affirmed his commitment to the team and has not requested a trade, Graziano perfectly lays out a plausible conclusion to this saga. One of the big factors in Davante Adams wanting to go to the Raiders was the opportunity to play with his Fresno State teammate Derek Carr. The veteran QB is now in New Orleans after being cast aside from the organization. Moreover, Adams' initial comments about the arriving Jimmy Garoppolo were not as enthused as fans probably would have liked.

Still, we have not yet reached the point of no return. A split can surely be avoided. The best cure of any skepticism or uneasiness is winning. But if Las Vegas stumbles out of the gate this year just as it did under head coach Josh McDaniels' first season, then fans should at least prepare themselves for the worst-case scenario.