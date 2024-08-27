Antonio Pierce and Tom Telesco are starting to determine the roles for the Las Vegas Raiders in the coming season. Along with this challenge comes having to cut some veteran talents that have proven themselves in the league. Someone who has excelled mightily at their craft would inevitably have their production decrease whether it might be in training camps or in the actual game setting. Unfortunately, former Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Jalen Guyton is one of them.

You read that right! Tom Telesco and the front office have officially cut Jalen Guyton from the Raiders' 53-man roster, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. A lot of these depth reductions have also apparently come from the wide receiver spot. It was not only the former Chargers' weapon that had to be dropped. Alex Bachman and Kristian Wilkerson have also both been waived by the front office.

As of the moment, the Raiders wide receiver corps is kind of thin. Their starters will obviously be Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers. With Guyton, Bachman, and Wilkerson gone, only Ramel Keyton and Dax Milne will be left to catch bombs from Gardner Minshew.

Who else did the Raiders cut from the 53-man roster?

It was not only wide receivers like the former Chargers' weapon that they made adjustments around. Tom Telesco and Antonio Pierce also shed some other veterans in the system at different positions. The most notable of which has to be one of their defensive menaces. Despite Coach Pierce and the Raiders' liking to run a nickel defense, they also released nickelback Cornell Armstrong. This move did make sense because they already had Nate Hobbs and also just drafted MJ Devonshire.

On offense, two other key parts of their schemes will not be present for Week 1. Very unsurprisingly, Nathan Peterman has also been waived by the Raiders. This sets up their signal caller rotation well already. Gardner Minshew will be their starter while Aidan O'Connell leads their second-string offensive unit. They kept rookie Bradley Carter around for some depth in case the Raiders faced some unfortunate injuries or unexpected life events.

Another big move involved Zach Gentry. This signals that the Raiders are fully committed to giving Brock Bowers all the playing time that he needs to develop as a team legend at the tight end position. This Michigan Wolverines alum will now have to find a new home if he wants to prolong his playing career.