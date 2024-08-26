It's safe to say that the Las Vegas Raiders are in flux. For instance, the Raiders cut longtime quarterback Derek Carr before the season, and after a 3-5 record, they also fired coach Josh McDaniel and GM Dave Ziegler. Then, interim head coach Antonio Pierce almost led the team to the playoffs, finishing with an 8-9 record and convincing the Raiders to make him full-time head coach, and legendary running back Marcus Allen agreed with this decision.

Allen made an appearance during the Raiders' “Once a Raider, Always a Raider” alumni event, where he shared his sentiments on Pierce.

“Well, leadership is really, really important. If you do not have a leader that inspires you to greatness and inspires you to be the best you can possibly be, to exhaust every gift that you have in order to make that happen–all great organizations have great leaders. I think he has the ability to do that,” Allen said.

Can the Raiders win with their new coach?

Additionally, Marcus Allen had more to say about Antonio Pierce's leadership qualities.

“He did it in a short time. Now, he's going to have more time to implement his plans. I think the fire, the spirit, is there. I think he clearly understands the pulse of the team. I think after a year, he's getting the kind of players that I think he wants to fit his program,” he added.

What Allen said about Pierce might also have something to do with how the Josh McDaniel era came to an end. During their embarrassing loss to the Detroit Lions last season, the Raiders players looked uninterested and out of whack the whole game. This Monday Night Football loss showed that the team had lost all confidence in their coach, which reflected on the field.

Likewise, Pierce had also played in the NFL, so he could understand the players better than the previous regime. He inspired confidence in his players, who would have run through a brick wall for him. Moreover, his honest but constructive coaching style appealed to the guys in the locker room.

Heading into next season, the team has settled a few questions. Antonio Pierce named Gardner Minshew the starting quarterback after competing for the spot with Aidan O'Connell in the preseason. Moreover, Davante Adams looks like he is ready to take the field, hoping to build chemistry with the new playcaller.

The only wrinkle left in Antonio Pierce's first full season is Adams becoming a trade candidate if the Raiders struggle early, causing discontent with the receiver. Anything can happen in the NFL, but the Raiders should remain optimistic.