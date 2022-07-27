Quantcast
Ex-Raiders first-rounder Damon Arnette arrested on drug charges

Former Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette was arrested for the second time this year.

According to TMZ Sports, the 25-year-old was arrested in Miami Beach, Florida early Tuesday morning. Police documents (obtained by TMZ Sports) stated that the arrest was made after police found “a cocaine-like substance in his pocket” during a traffic stop.

Police first pulled Damon Arnette over in his gray Dodge Charger around 9 p.m. Monday. During the stop, authorities discovered that the ex-NFL player had a suspended license. From there, police issued him a citation, told him he was not permitted to drive the car, and “permitted another licensed driver to drive the vehicle.”

However, police saw Damon Arnette driving the car again just before 1 a.m. Tuesday morning. They pulled him over for a second time around 12:48 a.m. They quickly identified him, placed him under arrest, and cited him for knowingly driving with a suspended license.

Police then searched Arnette and discovered a small bag “containing white powdery substance” that resembled cocaine and a straw “that was cut into a small piece resembling a device that is common for cocaine usage.”

According to jail records obtained by TMZ Sports, Arnette was booked shortly after 3 a.m. on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving on a suspended license.

The former NFL cornerback was arrested in Las Vegas earlier this year on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, and two counts of possession of controlled substances.

