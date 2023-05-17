A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Former Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette is still deep in legal trouble after a grand jury has reportedly indicted him with a charge in relation to an incident at Park MGM valets in 2022.

Via Katelyn Newberg of the Las Vegas Review-Journal:

A grand jury has indicted Damon Arnette on an assault and weapons charge, despite prosecutors dropping charges against the former Raiders player last year.

Arnette was accused of brandishing a gun at Park MGM valets during a confrontation outside the casino on Jan. 28, 2022.

According to the authorities, Damon Arnette flashed a gun when the staff at the said hotel asked him to show his valet ticket for verification of ownership of the car.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Damon Arnette was selected by the Raiders in the first round (19th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft — the same class that produced Henry Ruggs, who’s been charged with cases in relation to a fatal DUI crash.

Damon Arnette was no longer a member of the Raiders at the time of the valet gun incident, as he was cut by the team in November 2021 after a video of him brandishing guns and making death threats went viral. After his release from the Raiders, Arnette inked a practice squad deal with the Miami Dolphins and a reserve/futures contract with the Kansas City Chiefs.

In 13 total games with the Raiders, Damon Arnette was not able to record an interception and racked up just three passes defended to go with 29 combined tackles.

Before turning pro, Arnette played five years in college with the Ohio State Buckeyes.