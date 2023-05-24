Former Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette pleaded not guilty in his controversial gun case. Arnette faces indictment over charges involving firearms and deadly weapons.

The case started when he showed a gun in Las Vegas’ Park MGM. Arnette’s gun was tucked in his waistband as he was parking his car. Arnette had thrown away his parking ticket, which was reportedly the the cause of the frustration. He then seemingly threatened the valet using his deadly weapon.

Ross Goodman, Arnette’s attorney, defended his client and claimed that there was no threatening involved.

“At the valet area, [Arnette] stepped behind the driver’s side door to discreetly place the handgun inside the driver’s side door panel,” Goodman explained, via David Charns of 8news Now.

“The firearm is inside the car. He then turns around without the firearm to talk to the valet attendant about the claims ticket which he had accidentally thrown away after paying for it at the kiosk.”

This is not Damon Arnette’s first issue with law enforcement over the past three years. The ex-Raider also had an incident in July 2022 when he faced two drug charges in Miami. In the same incident, he was caught driving with a suspended license.

Arnette played for the Raiders during the 2020-21 NFL season after being selected 19th overall by the franchise in the 2020 NFL Draft. He played at Ohio State football from 2015 to 2019 before making the jump to the pros. He signed a contract with the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs in 2021 and 2022, but he didn’t make the cut in Miami and was dropped by Kansas City due to a different legal issue.