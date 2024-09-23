The Las Vegas Raiders were riding high entering their Week Three clash with the lowly Carolina Panthers. The Raiders were coming off an impressive Week Two win over the Ravens in Baltimore. But after an embarrassing 36-22 loss to the Panthers at home, Raiders fans are ready to move on from first-year offensive coordinator Luke Getsy.

And Getsy isn’t the only one on the hot seat. Quarterback Aidan O’Connell got some run with the team after replacing Gardner Minshew late in the Raiders’ loss to Carolina as Pierce wanted to see if the backup provided “a spark,” per The Athletic’s Vic Tafur on X. Pierce wouldn’t rule out making a change at quarterback for Week Four.

Pierce named Minshew the team’s starting QB over O’Connell after a preseason competition. Despite the six-year veteran getting the nod, the Raiders quarterback situation has been described as “fluid,” meaning Las Vegas could switch to O’Connell if the team isn’t getting enough production from Minshew.

Gardner played well against the Ravens in Week Two, completing 30/38 passes for 276 yards with one touchdown and one interception as he led the Raiders to a 26-23 win. Prior to the game, Minshew was ripped by a reporter who got caught on a hot mic saying the QB would “get his a** kicked by Baltimore.”

The Raiders could move on from Gardner Minshew after just three weeks

While that prediction failed to pan out, the previously winless Panthers handed the Raiders a sound beating on Sunday, holding Minshew to 18/28 passing and 214 yards with a touchdown and an interception. O’Connell was effective in limited action, going 9/12 for 82 yards and a score.

The Panthers made the controversial decision to bench second-year starter Bryce Young after the team selected him first overall in the 2023 draft. Young was given just 18 games as the team’s quarterback before Carolina pulled the plug in favor of Andy Dalton.

The 14-year veteran was spectacular in the Panthers upset win over the Raiders. He was 26/37 for 319 yards with three touchdowns and no turnovers. The performance led to Carolina’s first victory of the season and dropped the Raiders to 1-2 on the year.

Las Vegas will take on the 1-2 Cleveland Browns in Week Four. Cleveland is coming off an ugly 21-15 loss to the New York Giants in which they allowed Daniel Jones to throw for 236 yards and two touchdowns.

Pierce acknowledged the Raiders need to make “business decisions” about the roster following the team’s loss to the Panthers. Perhaps Las Vegas will follow Carolina’s lead and make a change at quarterback as well.