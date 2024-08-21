The Las Vegas Raiders have already named Gardner Minshew their starting quarterback heading into Week 1. The next step will be ensuring Minshew stays upright in the pocket.

But that will be much easier for Las Vegas with the return of left tackle Kolton Miller. He passed his physical on Tuesday has officially been activated off of the PUP list, via Vic Tafur of The Athletic.

Miller has been out all of training camp as he works his way back from a shoulder injury. His return adds a bit of stability back to the offensive line as he has been with the Raiders since 2018. While injuries have held him back, Miller is fully entrenched at left tackle. He has developed into a crucial member of the line, earning a stellar 80.2 grade from Pro Football Focus in 2023.

The tackle helped lead a unit that ranked 12th in the NFL with 40 sacks allowed in 2023. They do enter the 2024 campaign with some question marks, as they earned the 19th spot in PFF's offensive line rankings. However, with Kolton Miller in the fold, the pieces are in place for a stout line of protection.

Gardner Minshew will need it as he looks to lead another franchise to glory. While he has clearly impressed numerous coaching staffs, the quarterback is 15-22 as a starter. He has taken 105 sacks over his career, including a career-high 34 in 2023.

However, that was when he was a member of the Indianapolis Colts. Now in Las Vegas, Antonio Pierce and company are expecting much more from their new QB1. With Miller back in the fold, those lofty goals seem a bit more realistic.

With their plans locked in place, the only step now is getting Miller back up to speed. Activated from the PUP with room to spare before Week 1, Las Vegas is optimistic their left tackle will be on the field when the regular season opens.