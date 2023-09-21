The Las Vegas Raiders are hoping for an improved performance in Week 3 against the Pittsburgh Steelers after a 38-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills last week. The Raiders have been led by QB Jimmy Garoppolo and WRs Jakobi Meyers and Davante Adams, but haven't quite put a full game together on offense due to miscues and missed opportunities to capitalize on drives.

Adams has fallen off of the radar screen of most NFL fans despite his immense talent. This past week he took aim at safety Taylor Rapp for a hit on the left side of his face in Week 2. The Raiders have been busy shuffling personnel around lately to find the right combination of players moving forward on both sides of the ball. The team made a move on defensive standout Chandler Jones that has fans talking.

With 85 receiving yards and two touchdowns so far on the season, Meyers has been a bright spot for the Raiders' offense. He has been dealing with concussion-related symptoms lately, but an encouraging sign unfolded in practice on Thursday regarding his availability for Sunday's prime time game in Vegas.

Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers (concussion) was a full participant in practice today, a good sign for his availability against the Steelers on Sunday night. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 21, 2023

“Great news,” one fan said in response to a tweet by Field Yates.

“Wait, we gotta suffer through watching that Steelers offense in prime time for the second week in a row?!” another fan wrote, tongue-in-cheek.

With a 1-1 record so far, Sunday's game looms as a pivotal contest for the Raiders in their quest for a playoff spot in the AFC this year. The young Steelers are still hitting their stride, and figure to be in competition for one of the final playoff spots by the time the dust clears on the 2023 regular season.