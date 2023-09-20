The Las Vegas Raiders have placed pass rusher Chandler Jones on the non-football illness list as he deals with a personal issue, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Chandler Jones has been away from the Raiders, and there have been some social media posts from him during his absence that caused some concerns. However, the Raiders have stood behind Jones in his absence and have not ruled out a return at some point if his situation improves, according to Rapoport.

More to come on this story.