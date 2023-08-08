Accidents can take such a big emotional, mental, and physical toll on the people involved. This disallows them from functioning well without feeling the creeping tendencies that are with them at all times. Therapy and treatment usually help these NFL players recuperate well and ease these behaviors over time. This is exactly what former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs did. The ex-college standout and Nick Saban product at Alabama football is well on his way to paying his debt to society.

Henry Ruggs got involved in a fatal car crash that took the life of another driver. The former Raiders wideout was driving at a dangerous road pace of 156 miles per hour. He was under the influence of alcohol. Furthermore, the ex-NFL wideout was charged with cases involving DUI causing death, per David Charns of 8 News Now.

Ruggs, the former Alabama football receiver and Nick Saban product, could be facing nearly 10 years in prison due to the severity of his actions. His lawyers unveiled that he has been taking sessions to change the behavior which cost a life.

“It is evident that Mr. Ruggs is a man of good character who made a terrible mistake. In light of Mr. Ruggs’ post-offense conduct, it is clear that he has made positive changes in his life, has accepted responsibility, and has sincere remorse,” they said.

There has been no final verdict on the case but it is coming fast. Henry Ruggs will have the final say of the judges laid out to him in the week.