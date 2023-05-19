Newly released police video shows a man begging for help for Henry Ruggs after the Raiders receiver was involved in a fiery crash that resulted in the 2021 death of a crash victim.

Ruggs, who pleaded guilty to felony DUI charges earlier this month, is shown sitting on the curb after his car was totaled following an accident. Ruggs crashed his vehicle into one driven by a 23-year-old woman. That vehicle is shown burning, and the driver ultimately died as a result of the accident.

As police arrived on the scene, a bystander ran up to them and begged them to help Ruggs. That individual told police Ruggs was a Las Vegas Raiders player.

“I know somebody probably in there,” the man said of the burning car. “But this is Henry Ruggs right here. This is Henry Ruggs right here. He plays for the Raiders. He needs help ASAP.”

Police urged the man to calm down and told him that others needed more assistance at that moment.

The man continued to ask for help. “Hey, look, he plays for the Raiders,” the man repeated. “He needs help ASAP, bro.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The recent guilty plea by Ruggs means that he will face a period of 3 to 10 years in prison. Prior to the plea, he spent 18 months on house arrest, but that time will not be part of the prison sentence.

A blood test showed that Henry Ruggs had a .16 blood alcohol level at the time of the accident, twice the legal limit to drive in Nevada.

Ruggs was released by the Raiders shortly after the accident.