Former Las Vegas Raiders WR Henry Ruggs III appeared in court on Tuesday and a decision has been made following his DUI manslaughter. Ruggs waived his right to a preliminary hearing and has pleaded guilty, per Elizabeth Merrill and Anthony Olivieri of ESPN.

‘Former Las Vegas Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs III unconditionally waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Tuesday and will plead guilty to one count of DUI resulting in death and one count of misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter in a 2021 case in which he’s accused of killing a woman in a car crash. According to a plea agreement presented Tuesday in Las Vegas justice court, Ruggs will serve three to 10 years in the Nevada state prison.’

Ruggs was involved in a DUI in November of 2021, which resulted in the death of 23-year-old Tina Tintor. He was clocked at 156 MPH, and Ruggs’ girlfriend was also in the vehicle and injured. The Raiders immediately released Ruggs, and the former first-round draft pick out of Alabama had seemingly played his final snap in the NFL.

Ruggs was electric with the Crimson Tide but struggled to find his footing in the NFL. With the DUI case, it was an obvious choice for the Raiders to release him, and his future in the league was seemingly over from that point on.

Ruggs now has a hearing on May 10, and he is expected to officially plead guilty to the case. The plea agreement will significantly lower his time in federal prison, and that seems to be where things are heading.