Former Las Vegas Raiders wideout Henry Ruggs is facing serious implications for his fatal DUI that killed a woman and her dog in November of 2021.

On Wednesday morning, the 24-year-old was sentenced to 3-10 years in prison, as reported by David Charns of 8News Now. This was part of the plea deal that he agreed to. The fiery crash happened after the former Alabama standout was driving 156 mph where he then crashed into 23-year-old Tina Tantor, whose car went up in flames. Ruggs had a blood alcohol level of 0.1, which is double the legal limit for any driver.

Ruggs was charged with two counts of reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm, DUI resulting in death, DUI resulting in bodily harm, and possession of a firearm while under the influence. Following the ruling Wednesday, Ruggs expressed his regret for the entire situation. Via 8News Now:

“I sincerely apologize for my actions the morning of Nov. 2, 2021,” Henry Ruggs read. “My actions are not a true reflection of me.”

My guilty plea will allow me to begin the healing process.”

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

"I let my family, my teammates and those who believed in me down with my actions and hurt so many." Henry Ruggs issued an apology this morning to the victims family. (via @reviewjournal)pic.twitter.com/DO3GnEQHRC https://t.co/9KXFu7KpzE — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 9, 2023

Ruggs' attorney also described him as a shy, bright, and thoughtful young man who is taking full responsibility for his actions. Ruggs will serve a minimum of three years in prison and has been on house arrest since the accident, although none of that time will count towards his sentence.

As for Ruggs' NFL career, it's likely over after playing a season and a half with the Raiders.

RIP to Tantor and her pup.