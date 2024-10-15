For a while now, it's felt inevitable that the Las Vegas Raiders would move on from Davante Adams. Well, now that the Raiders have traded Adams to the New York Jets, the question is, what did Las Vegas get for their trouble? Well, it has been reported that the Jets are giving a 3rd round pick to the Raiders, which can progress to 2nd round if Adams performs well. The Raiders initially wanted a first-round pick for the trade. However, the Jets convinced them to accept the 3rd round draft pick. While it might not be what Las Vegas originally wanted, what the Raiders are saving financially is worth much more.

A significant hang-up on a potential Adams trade was his remaining salary. Thankfully, the Raiders are off the hook entirely, with the Jets picking up the remainder of Adams's tab. Adams will get $11.26 million for the remaining season, paid in full by the Jets. That makes the dead cap hit a manageable $13.67 million this year and $15.7 million in 2025. It's a significant cap saving for a player who had a $44.1 million cap hit coming next season.

Sure, it stings for Las Vegas to lose out on one of their few star players. However, the Raiders are mediocre and had to sell high on Adams as soon as possible.

Who won the Davante Adams between the Jets and Raiders?

It's hard to say who the biggest winner was in the Adams. While the Raiders get financial flexibility, they might have gotten more for Adams if they had traded him before the season. Getting a third-round selection that could become a second-round pick could be a win. However, it depends on how Adams plays, which can force that draft compensation to level up.

By the time Adams gets going in the Jets offense, it might be too late if he ever does. Adams essentially replaced Mike Williams as the Jets' No. 2 receiver a few months after the Jets signed Williams to a $10 million deal. But Williams has underperformed to this point in the season, forcing New York to go after Adams.

In a perfect world, Adams is the All-Pro Aaron Rodgers remembers from his Green Bay Packers days. Instead, he's a 32-year-old receiver whose numbers were way down last season — 1,516 yards and 15.2-yard average in 2022 to 1,144 and 11.1 in 2023 and is joining a new team in midseason. So, that conditional pick might stay a third-round pick.