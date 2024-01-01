Jack Jones speaks up.

The Las Vegas Raiders are out of playoff contention after suffering a painful 23-20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on the road on Sunday.

The loss gets harder for Las Vegas to accept, particularly because of what appeared to be a bad call by the officials during a crucial moment in the contest when they tagged Raiders cornerback Jack Jones with an offsides violation while Colts kicker Matt Gay was looking to bury a field goal.

Jones took his thoughts on the play to social media.

“🤐… on to next week.. watch the tape,” Jones captioned the video of the offsides call on X.

🤐… on to next week.. watch the tape pic.twitter.com/PTpLVFFT7T — Jack Jones🏄🏽‍♂️ (@presidentjacc) December 31, 2023

Unfortunately for Jones, there is no taking that call back. After the offsides call, Gay, who missed the earlier attempt, made the right adjustments and kicked the ball through the uprights, giving the Colts a 10-point lead with just a little over three minutes left in regulation. The Raiders cut the lead down to three points with a Davante Adams touchdown catch with under a minute to go, but it was a case of too little and too late for Las Vegas, who dropped to 7-9.

Jack Jones has made a mark on the Raiders

Despite the costly penalty, Jones can continue to be viewed as a great midseason pickup by the Raiders. Before the Colts game, Jones had a touchdown off an interception in each of the last two outings. Jones started the 2023 NFL season with the New England Patriots, who cut him in November before the Raiders claimed him off waivers.