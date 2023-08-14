The Las Vegas Raiders had their first preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, and they won in blowout fashion by the score of 34-7. Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels spoke about how the standard that is expected in practice led to the performance in the game.

“I think the understand the way we feel about playing and how we see winning,” Josh McDaniels said, via Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review Journal.

The Raiders had big expectations going into the 2022 season, especially after completing a trade for Davante Adams from the Green Bay Packers. Now, McDaniels is trying to instill his culture with the Raiders. Derek Carr is out, Jimmy Garoppolo is in. Darren Waller is also departed, and Jakobi Meyers was added this offseason.

It will take much more than just a preseason win for McDaniels to win fans over and be convinced that he can build a winner with the Raiders, but it does seem that the attitude heading into this training camp is positive. The win over the 49ers is a good sign for the players who participated, and could mean that the Raiders have good depth on their roster.

Either way, McDaniels will have to prove himself soon as head coach of the Raiders. Some of the moves that the team made were not very popular, specifically swapping out Derek Carr for Jimmy Garoppolo. McDaniels will have to prove that his vision will work. Hopefully the performance from Sunday against the 49ers can translate at least somewhat to the regular season.