Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Jimmy Garoppolo couldn’t believe it. Garoppolo, who recently agreed to a three-year, $72 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders, got his first look at the team’s state of the art facility on Thursday. Needless to say, the Raiders QB was impressed, as he had this NSFW reaction to the fancy facility, per the team’s Twitter account.

‘S*** is unreal.”

Jimmy Garoppolo was simply amazed by the Raiders’ team facility. As if Allegiant Stadium, a $1.9 billion arena that officially opened its doors in 2020, wasn’t beautiful enough, add on the $75 million team facility.

Of course, the 335,000 square foot performance center wasn’t the only Raiders surprise waiting for Garoppolo.

The newest Raiders QB got to meet up with his old pal from the New England Patriots, Las Vegas head coach Josh McDaniels.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

McDaniels, of course, was the Patriots offensive coordinator during Garoppolo’s three seasons in Foxborough.

Only this time, Garoppolo will be McDaniels’ full-time starting QB with the Raiders, rather than Tom Brady’s backup in New England.

While Las Vegas just traded away Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller, the Raiders still possess a top-tier receiver in Davante Adams, as well as solid secondary pass-catchers in Hunter Renfrow and the newly signed Jakobi Meyers. Josh Jacobs, who ran for a career-high 1,653 yards in 2022, figures to provide a strong running game for Garoppolo.

Las Vegas is clearly hoping that the McDaniels connection, as well as the pieces around him, will help propel the team forward into the post-Derek Carr era.

That, and the multi-million-dollar team facility that leaves even the team’s new starting QB speechless.