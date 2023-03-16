Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

The Las Vegas Raiders have made a big commitment to quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, or have they? As the Raiders prepared to unveil their new quarterback, Garoppolo was nowhere to be seen.

Garoppolo’s opening Raiders press conference was postponed to Friday, via Tashan Reed of the Athletic. While they have agreed to terms of the deal, Garoppolo has yet to actually sign his contract, Reed confirmed. With the press conference pushed back, many speculated that Garoppolo’s deal could be in danger.

However, the sky may not be falling when it comes to the Raiders and Garoppolo. Things are reportedly “all good,” between player and team, via Jeff Howe of The Athletic. Still, the reasoning for exactly why Garoppolo’s press conference was postponed has yet to be revealed.

Las Vegas agreed to a three-year, $72.5 million contract earlier this offseason. Assuming that deal still goes through, Garoppolo will be the Raiders’ replacement for Derek Carr.

Jimmy Garoppolo has been in the NFL since 2014. In that time, he has gone 40-17 as a starter. Over 74 games total, Garoppolo has thrown for 14,289 yards, 87 touchdowns and 42 interceptions. Garoppolo won two Super Bowl rings during his time with the New England Patriots.

In Garoppolo, the Raiders are looking for a winner. While Carr set franchise records, Las Vegas has made the playoffs just twice since 2016. Vegas is hoping Garoppolo will bring real success to the organization.

That is of course if Garoppolo joins the organization. The alarms aren’t going off just yet. The postponement could just be a misunderstanding. But as it pertains to their potential starting quarterback, Raiders’ fans will want a bit more clarity on Garoppolo’s status in Las Vegas.