ClutchPoints Senior Editor for NBA and NFL coverage. You can also find my work on SB Nation's Washington Wizards site, Bullets Forever.

The Jimmy Garoppolo era in Las Vegas continues to start off on shaky ground. The Raiders quarterback has yet to take the field for a single snap and yet his future with the team is already in question.

In fact, there’s still the potential he’ll never be listed as a member of the Raiders at all. There has long been controversy surrounding Jimmy G’s contract status in Las Vegas, initially reported as a $22.5 million deal for 2023, given that there was a prolonged period of time between agreeing to the deal and actually having it signed.

It’s now evident as to why. Garoppolo’s contract includes an “Addendum G” which basically enables the Raiders to void the said deal due to concerns about his injury.

Here is the clause on the adjusted contract for Jimmy Garoppolo https://t.co/7cn2xKBXhh pic.twitter.com/nr8t9mjjIb — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 28, 2023

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The first paragraph of the addendum is labeled as a “Waiver and Release”, which states that Jimmy Garoppolo signing means he’s acknowledging the he “would not pass” the team’s physical without said waiver.

The rest of it is meant to cover the Raiders’ backsides over any legal action should Garoppolo suffer any serious injuries given the risks of him playing through his injuries. But if Jimmy Garoppolo is eventually cleared by the Raiders’ medical staff, suits up for Las Vegas, and remains a member of the 53-man roster two days after the team’s last game, then the waiver will be deemed as “null and void”.

The original deal would have given Garoppolo an $11.25 million signing bonus alongside $11.25 million in base salary. It was changed entirely to base salary which means he’ll either earn all or nothing depending on if his contract is eventually enforced without being voided.

All this to say that there’s still a very real chance that Jimmy Garoppolo’s dalliance with the Raiders ends up just being a blip and he never suits up for them at all.