Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels confirmed that quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will start on Monday against the Detroit Lions, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Garoppolo had been dealing with a back injury but will return on Monday Night Football.

Garoppolo was already expected to return in Week 8. McDaniels' update makes the return official though, barring any setback of course.

Jimmy Garoppolo's goal after injury return

Garoppolo is hoping to lead the Raiders to the postseason. Although he is not exactly a superstar, Garoppolo has been apart of successful teams in the past. He understands what it takes to help a team win games.

The 31-year-old has appeared in five games so far in 2023, throwing for 1,079 yards and seven touchdowns. However, despite missing some time due to injury, Garoppolo still leads the league in interceptions with a total of eight.

He must find a way to limit turnovers moving forward. Otherwise, the Raiders' passing attack will struggle to find success. Consistency will be the key for Las Vegas as they look to start a winning streak soon.

Raiders' 2023 season

The Raiders were most recently defeated by by the Chicago Bears 30-12 amid Jimmy Garoppolo's injury absence. Overall, Las Vegas holds a 3-4 record heading into Monday Night Football in Week 8.

They are second in the AFC West though, trailing only the 6-1 Kansas City Chiefs. Las Vegas isn't going to win the division but a Wild Card push isn't out of the question.

Garoppolo and the Raiders can make a statement on Monday by upsetting the Lions, who are 5-2, in Detroit.