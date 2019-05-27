Antonio Brown and Vontaze Burfict were not fond of each other when the two were part of the Pittsburgh Steelers-Cincinnati Bengals rivalry but now that they are teammates on the Oakland Raiders coach Jon Gruden is making sure they are making an effort to get along.

According to Gruden, the team played Family Feud to try and get players to know each other, and have a little fun. For the Family Feud showdowns, Burfict and Brown were together on the same team and it appears to have gone pretty well.

“They’re good,” Gruden said via Pro Football Talk. “We played Family Feud one day in our team meeting. We had three guys on one team, three guys on the other. Our version of “Family Feud.” Silver team and a Black team. The Silver team was Antonio Brown, Vontaze Burfict and I think we had Isaiah Crowell on the team. “You gotta try to get these guys to know each other. This is the only time that you can really do that. April, May, June. It’s almost like church. Everybody stand up. Shake a hand, introduce yourself to your teammates. Otherwise, Peter never gets to know Jon and Jon never meets Joe.”

This is one way to get the two guys to be forced to work together, but it’s unclear if the two have really put aside their differences.

During one of the rivalry games between the Bengals and the Steelers Burfict knocked out Brown, and that just added to the rivalry.

Both of these guys have big personalities and hopefully, they can put the past behind them to help the Raiders.