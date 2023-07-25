The New York Giants and Saquon Barkley agreed to a one-year, $11 million contract, and he has reported to training camp after failing to come to a long-term agreement with the Giants before the July 17 deadline for franchise-tagged players.

Saquon Barkley was scheduled to make $10.1 million if he had signed the franchise tag, the new deal allows him to earn $11 million with incentives, and if he does hit those incentives, even if he does not get a long-term deal after this season he will make a lucrative amount of money over two years.

If Barkley maxes out his incentives and earns the full $11 million, that increases his franchise tag value for the 2024 season to $13.2 million, which would give him a total $24.2 million payout over the 2023 and 2024 seasons, according to Spotrac.

That two-year payout would mean that only Christian McCaffrey and Derrick Henry have higher two-year payouts. Despite not getting a long-term deal done, Barkley still has the potential to be paid as one of the top running backs in the NFL over the next two seasons.

Christian McCaffrey and Derrick Henry are two of the top running backs in the league, so there is no shame in only having a two-year payout that is less than those two players.

Barkley's incentives are reportedly tied to individual numbers as well as the Giants returning to the playoffs in the 2023 season, according to Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post..

The Giants made a surprise playoff run last season, and Barkley was a big part of it as the best weapon on the team's offense. Now, he is reporting to camp and has the chance to earn lucrative payouts for the next two seasons.