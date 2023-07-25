Where in the world is Josh Jacobs? Well, he's nowhere near the Las Vegas Raiders, that's for sure. Jacobs is initiating a holdout after the front office did not offer the star running back a long-term extension. Josh McDaniels was asked about Jacobs' status and if he'll return to the team. The Raiders coach said that he respected the star's decision, and that he'd love to welcome him back, per Jesse Merrick.

Raiders' Josh McDaniels: “I respect every player's right to try to do what's best for them…those things are personal, we all have to go through them. I respect him tremendously as a player and a person…I look forward to seeing him whenever he is here”

McDaniels also noted that he doesn't have an update on Jacobs and the contract talks. However, the Raiders coach said that the front office worked feverishly to try and work a deal out with the RB. Unfortunately, both sides just didn't see eye-to-eye.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“There's nothing…I know Dave & Tom worked feverishly w/ his representation last week to do what they could…right now it is what it is. There hasn't been much since the deadline. I look forward to seeing him when we see him.”

Josh Jacobs accrued the most rushing yards last season, being the only running back to go over 1,600 yards (on 340 carries). Despite the production, the Raiders were unwilling to hand the star an extension, instead choosing to franchise tag him. Now, Las Vegas might not have their best ground weapon for the season. We'll see if things change between the Raiders and Jacobs.