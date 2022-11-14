Published November 14, 2022

By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

Josh McDaniels’ tenure as the Las Vegas Raiders head coach hasn’t exactly gone according to plan. There was a hope among the fanbase that the Raiders would ride last year’s momentum into 2022 under McDaniels and surprise their fellow AFC West teams. That hasn’t happened.

The Raiders have been one of the league’s biggest underachievers, as they currently sit at 2-7, the second-worst record in the NFL. The disaster appeared to reach rock bottom this past Sunday, when the Colts, who just hired Jeff Saturday to be their interim head coach off of NFL Live, defeated Las Vegas.

Surely, Josh McDaniels and company would have to answer to owner Mark Davis for the lackluster effort on Sunday- and in the season- right? Not quite.

Davis gave McDaniels the seal of approval, as reported by Ed Graney of The Las Vegas Review-Journal.

“I like Josh. I think he’s doing a fantastic job. That’s why I hired him,” Davis said. “We did an exhaustive search and found the person we believe is going to bring the Raiders to greatness.”

The 2-7 Raiders have had a middling offense under ex-New England Patriots offensive coordinator McDaniels, but it’s been the Las Vegas defense that has truly been disastrous, allowing over 25 points per contest.

Things were looking up at the start of October, when the Raiders pushed the Kansas City Chiefs to the brink and crushed the Houston Texans.

But the wheels have fallen off since that point, as the Raiders have been shut out by the New Orleans Saints, blown a big lead against the Jacksonville Jaguars and lost to the Colts with a head coach possessing no prior experience on the NFL sidelines.

But Mark Davis thinks Josh McDaniels is doing a “fantastic job.” For now.