The Las Vegas Raiders have had a fairly busy offseason to this point, and the result has been some massive turnover on their roster to this point. One of the first moves they made this offseason involved placing the franchise tag on star running back Josh Jacobs to ensure he would stay in Vegas. While that was an easy move to make, the Raiders still have yet to reach a new deal with Jacobs.

Jacobs is looking for a new long-term deal with Las Vegas, but if he doesn’t get that deal, he would end up playing the 2023 season on the franchise tag, which would pay him $10.091 million. Jacobs doesn’t seem too happy with that idea, though, and to show this, he has opted to not attend the Raiders voluntary offseason program in hopes that it will inspire the Raiders to hammer out an extension with him.

Via Tom Pelissero:

“Raiders RB Josh Jacobs and “Jaguars TE Evan Engram haven’t signed their franchise tenders and won’t report for voluntary offseason programs today, per sources. They join Lamar Jackson and Saquon Barkley as franchise players expected to be absent as players return to work today.”

This isn’t a very surprising decision from Jacobs, as players who are franchise tagged often use it as leverage in their efforts to get a new long-term deal. This isn’t to say that a deal is unlikely, but rather the Raiders haven’t had a ton of time to focus on it to this point. But Jacobs is sending a friendly reminder that he is still around, and it looks like Las Vegas will now have another reason to try to make a deal with their talented running back.