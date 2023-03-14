Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The Las Vegas Raiders continue to make big moves. One day after signing Jimmy Garoppolo, the Raiders added Jaokobi Meyers. Then, they traded away tight end Darren Waller to the New York Giants. The trade of Waller came as a surprise to everybody, and Raiders RB Josh Jacobs doesn’t seem too thrilled with the move.

Josh Jacobs is not thrilled the Raiders traded Darren Waller 😬 pic.twitter.com/Sn0fDYYBjL — Bleav (@BleavNetwork) March 14, 2023

Josh Jacobs has every right to be a little upset about the deal, especially after the Raiders were aggressive in the first 24 hours of free agency.

Waller’s departure shouldn’t be surprising, especially after the Raiders shopped him and nearly traded him to the Green Bay Packers as part of the Davante Adams blockbuster.

Waller spent five seasons with the Raiders, and he posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2019 and 2020, including one trip to the Pro Bowl. Waller battled injuries this past season, playing in just nine games and catching 28 passes for 388 yards and three scores.

As for Jacobs, he was hit with the franchise tag after a terrific season for Vegas, and he should enter the season as the top option in the running game amidst an offense that will feature a new QB and another new wide receiver.

What Do The Raiders Do At Tight End?

After Darren Waller’s departure, this is an important question. Backup tight end Foster Moreau is a free agent, and suddenly the Raiders are in the market for a tight end.

Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan could be a cost-effective option, or the Raiders can snag one in the draft. Nonetheless, this move is a surprise, and Josh Jacobs has every right to be sad about his long-time teammate leaving.