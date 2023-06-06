The Las Vegas Raiders are preparing for the 2023 season without Josh Jacobs right now. The 25-year-old is the only player absent from the team's mandatory minicamp but there is a reason why.

In speaking with reporters, McDaniels spoke nicely of Jacobs and explained why he is not at the Raiders minicamp, according to Omar Ruiz of NFL Network. The star running back has yet to sign his franchise tag and players who aren't under contract are not expected to work out with their teams. A similar situation is happening with Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants).

“Raiders HC Josh McDaniels says Josh Jacobs is not under contract (hasn’t signed franchise tag), and therefore is not at mandatory minicamp. Perfect attendance, otherwise. Once again, he spoke highly of Jacobs and is respectful of this process,” writes Ruiz.

Jacobs' franchise tag is worth $10.1 million but, like just about every player ever, he is seeking a long-term deal. Last season proved that he has what it takes to be a focal point of an offense. He led the NFL in rushing with 1,653 yards last season while rushing for 12 touchdowns. His future with the team should be solidified but paying running backs is always a tricky thing to pull off.

The Raiders are navigating the Jimmy Garroppolo injury situation, leaving them with uncertainty at the quarterback spot. With Jacobs currently not with the team, it's difficult for the offense to find some early footing right now. Las Vegas will have to figure out what to do with their star running back before the season begins.