The New York Giants have been in negotiations for a long-term contract with running back Saquon Barkley this offseason, and Brian Daboll was tight-lipped about the status of Barkley when speaking at the team’s facility on Thursday.

“I’m not going to get into any talk about contracts – what could happen, what could not happen – out of respect to the situation,” Brian Daboll said, via Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk.

Saquon Barkley has not signed his franchise tag, in hopes of securing a long-term deal ahead of the July 17 deadline. Daboll started his press conference by saying he is “not going to get into detail” about negotiations between the sides.

Barkley has not been in attendance for the teams OTAs, but that is not a surprise, as he has not signed the franchise tag that would pay him just over $10 million in 2023.

Despite Daboll’s efforts, questions still came regarding Barkley’s attendance at minicamp that will take place next month. Of course, he did not waver from his prior answer.

It would be a fair assumption that Barkley will not show up to minicamp next month, as he is not under contract by the team until he either signs the franchise tag or agrees to a long-term deal with the team.

Luckily for Daboll, that is primarily Joe Schoen’s job to take care of ahead of July 17. Joe Schoen brought back quarterback Daniel Jones, along with other notable transactions like trading for Darren Waller and signing linebacker Bobby Okereke.

As the summer approaches, July 17 is the date to watch for Giants fans.