Published November 28, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

For the first time in the 2022 NFL season, the Las Vegas Raiders have won games consecutively, thanks in large part to the incredible performance of running back Josh Jacobs. The Raiders and the Seattle Seahawks needed overtime to settle the game Sunday, with Jacobs taking off for a game-winning walk-off 86-yard rushing touchdown to seal the deal for the Raiders, 40-34.

With that single play, Jacobs did not just deliver a victory for the Raiders, but also hit a few amazing milestones, per ESPN Stats & Info.

“Josh Jacobs is the 4th player in the Super Bowl era with 300 scrimmage yards and 2 TD in the same game. He’s the 1st since Adrian Peterson set the single-game rushing yards record in 2007. Jacobs finished with 303 scrimmage yards, the most in a game in Raiders franchise history.”

Jacobs finished the game with 229 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 33 carries, easily leading all players from both sides on the ground. He had more rushing yards on that walk-off touchdown than the Seahawks had in the entire contest. Seattle only rushed for 65 yards. Moreover, Jacobs also led the Raiders with 74 receiving yards on six catches and seven targets. He had as many receiving yards on fewer catches and fewer targets than superstar wide receiver Davante Adams.

Adams certainly won’t mind getting outplayed by his teammate so long as the Raiders got the win. Prior to the Seahawks game, the Raiders beat the Denver Broncos on the road, 22-16, back in Week 11.

Las Vegas will look to win three games in a row when they take on the Los Angeles Chargers at home in Week 13.