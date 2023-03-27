Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

Holding the seventh overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders have an important decision to make. One option could see former Georgia standout Jalen Carter falling into Las Vegas’ lap. If the opportunity were to come to fruition, head coach Josh McDaniels and the Raiders have already thought about a plan.

Carter is considered one of the best prospects in this year’s class. However, his recent legal troubles have him slipping down draft boards. While it seemed unlikely early in the process that Carter would be available at No. 7, it now appears possible. McDaniels has taken notice and plans to look through all the facts before the Raiders think about drafting Carter, via Vic Tafur of The Athletic.

“The big thing is to really do our work and know the truth of everything,” McDaniels said. “There are a lot of things that can be speculated about that you have to be careful about pinning on somebody.”

Jalen Carter was charged with reckless driving and racing following the death of one of his teammates and a Georgia staffer. Carter is accused of being involved in a drag race at the time of the fatal crash. While Carter received only probation for his charges, NFL franchises are sure to have questions; including the Raiders.

When he is on the field, Carter is undeniable. In three years with Georgia, the defensive lineman racked up 84 tackles, 18.5 for a loss and six sacks. He is the type of player that could completely revolutionize the Raiders’ porous defense.

Josh McDaniels knows the Raiders could be lucky to land Carter at No. 7. But if the possibility arises, he wants to make sure Las Vegas has all their boxes checked. Carter might be too good for the Raiders to pass up on.