Coming out of Georgia, Jalen Carter possessed all the tools and talent that would make him the deserving number one overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. However, Carter found himself in the middle of a major off-field controversy following his involvement in the fatal crash that resulted in the deaths of Bulldogs player Devin Willock and staffer Chandler LeCroy back in January.

Since then, Carter has faced the possibility of a steep drop-off pertaining his draft stock. Even after turning himself over to authorities and promptly securing his release in exchange for a $4,000 bail, eventually returning to the NFL Draft combine to finish his interviews and measurements, there still lies so much uncertainty regarding his legal status.

Nevertheless, despite all the drama, Jalen Carter is still focusing on making sure his draft stock remains healthy, as he’s scheduled to appear at Georgia’s Pro Day. However, some of his workout decisions will do nothing to assuage some concerns regarding his physical tools. According to Jim Nagy, a former long-time NFL scout, Carter “will only do position drills” at pro-day instead of going through the entire rigmarole including the 40-yard dash and other physical tests.

In addition to this development, Nagy also revealed that Carter now weighs at 323 pounds – nine pounds heavier than his measurement at the combine less than two weeks ago.

As a result, some fans grew concerned about the possibility of their teams spending a high draft pick on the Georgia standout. Some thought that his reluctance to go through evaluations of his physical tools during pro-day is indicative of what some view as his questionable work ethic.

Meanwhile, others became concerned over Jalen Carter’s weight gain and how it could affect the outstanding mobility he has for his size and position

At the end of the day, teams’ appetite for risk will dictate just how high Carter goes in the upcoming NFL Draft. One thing’s for sure: a guy with his talent level and pedigree won’t slide too far down the draft. At the very least, Carter will soon find a resolution to his legal situation when he appears before the Athens-Clarke County Municipal Court on April 18.