It's safe to say Zamir White definitely isn't letting Josh Jacobs' holdout from the Las Vegas Raiders affect his focus as kickoff of the 2023 season dawns. Currently taking first-team snaps in Las Vegas' backfield, White is ensuring he makes the most of his golden opportunity as the Raiders' feature back.

“Just head down, grinding, that's about it,” the second-year pro said of his preparation with Jacobs out, per Paul Gutierrez of ESPN. “I've just been focused on my part and just being here ready to work every single morning. That's about it for me, grinding it out.”

Las Vegas selected White in the fourth round of last year's NFL Draft following a three-year career at Georgia. He appeared in 14 games as a rookie but was mostly an afterthought in the Raiders' offense, finishing with just 17 carries for 70 yards.

Jacobs and Las Vegas are reportedly no closer to agreeing on a new contract as the All-Pro rusher's holdout extends into preseason action. The team signed veteran running back Damien Williams on Friday, the latest indication that Jacobs isn't expected to report any time soon.

The Raiders declined the fifth-year option on Jacobs' rookie contract before last season kicked off, a decision they'd quickly come to regret. He was arguably the NFL's best running back in 2022, leading the league with a career-high 1,653 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns on an impressive 4.9 yards per carry en route to First Team All-Pro honors. Jacobs made an impact in the passing game, too, finishing with 53 catches for 400 yards.

Las Vegas opens preseason play on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.