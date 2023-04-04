Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

The Las Vegas Raiders have added former New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola to their coaching staff. Josh McDaniels will have Amendola coaching the Raiders’ returners and assisting with the receivers, per NFL reporter Albert Breer.

Danny Amendola had a 13-year career in the NFL as a wide receiver and returner, with his longest tenure being in New England. He was a Patriot from 2013-2017, earning his two Super Bowl rings in 2015 and 2017. He was an integral piece of the offense during both of those seasons.

His best year as a pro came during the Patriots’ 2015 Super Bowl campaign. He finished the regular season with 65 receptions, 648 receiving yards, and three receiving touchdowns. He also had a solid year returning the ball, including an 82-yard punt return against the New York Giants. His numbers could have been even better in 2015 if he hadn’t missed a few games due to injury as well.

Amendola now joins a Raiders coaching staff that is firmly on the hot seat. It starts with Josh McDaniels, who led the Raiders to a 6-11 year in a very underwhelming first season at the helm. He has a career record of 17-28 as a head coach, so he is on the hook to produce winning football sooner rather than later.

Not only is Amendola joining a staff needing to produce, but they will be doing so with a completely remodeled offense. Raiders veterans Derek Carr and Darren Waller are no longer in Las Vegas, and the offense is currently led by free agent signing Jimmy Garoppolo. Las Vegas also owns the 7th pick in the draft, a selection that could easily be a quarterback.

Henceforth, Josh McDaniels and the rest of the Raiders brass certainly have their work cut out for them in 2023 and beyond. The hope is that Danny Amendola can come in and help in their quest to build a winning organization.