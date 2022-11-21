Published November 21, 2022

By Owen Crisafulli · 2 min read

Josh McDaniels finally managed to get the Las Vegas Raiders back in the win column for just the third time this season in Week 11 against the Denver Broncos. In the process, he managed to quell rumors of his potential firing, although it looks like one such rumor that popped up ahead of the Raiders Week 11 action has been dubbed as fake news.

Last week, rumors began to float around saying the Raiders would have already fired McDaniels, but they simply couldn’t afford to do so because they still had to deal with Jon Gruden’s ten-year, $100 million contract after he resigned just two-and-a-half seasons into the deal. However, it looks like those rumors don’t have any truth to them, as Ian Rapoport of NFL Network squashed them during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

"Josh McDaniels not being fired because of money was never true" – @RapSheet#PMSOverreactionMondaypic.twitter.com/XCIsHTYFoR — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 21, 2022

This is an interesting turn of events, especially given how bad the Raiders had looked under McDaniels watch to start the 2022 season. The Raiders were expected to be competing for the division title in the AFC West. Instead, they have become one of the worst teams in the NFL. For that reason, it made sense that the team would contemplate firing McDaniels despite it being his first season with the team.

With the rumors being labeled as false that the Raiders would have fired him had they been able to afford it, McDaniels’ position within the Raiders organization appears to be truly secure. Whether he can use the support from ownership to turn things around remains to be seen, but for now, it doesn’t look like Josh McDaniels is in much danger of getting fired.