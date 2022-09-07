Heading into his first regular season game as a head coach, Las Vegas Raiders Josh McDaniels is set to take on a massive challenge. McDaniels and the Raiders will have to take on the Los Angeles Chargers edge duo Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack.

During his news conference on Tuesday, Josh McDaniels spoke about the challenge that the Raiders will be going up against.

According to NFL.coms Grant Gordon, Josh McDaniels stated, “It’s not easy. They’re two incredible football players. And, again, I could say that about a lot of guys on their team. They have a tremendous amount of talent. This is probably one of the most talented teams we’re gonna play all year — if not the most talented.”

The Los Angeles Chargers went all in during the offseason. They added several elite players to a team already loaded with talent. With Justin Herbert still on a rookie contract, they are attempting to capitalize on the money that they have to spend. The addition of Khalil Mack is just one of the many moves that they made during the off-season.

Josh McDaniels and the Raiders will be headed into an all-out battle against the Chargers. Joey Bosa is one of the game’s brightest stars. Khalil Mack has put together one of the more impressive resumes of anyone at his position.

Josh McDaniels and the Raiders have put together an offensive line that will be up for a challenge this season. This week one matchup will be a battle for this group. If they can hold up, they may be set for a solid season.