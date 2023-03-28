A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Just because the Las Vegas Raiders have a shiny new quarterback to run their offense, it doesn’t mean that they are closing the door on the possibility of adding another signal-caller by using their first-round pick in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft. The Raiders have moved on completely from Derek Carr by signing Jimmy Garoppolo earlier this month, but there’s a chance that he will be seeing another face in the QB room after the draft.

“If we feel like the guy is worth it, we would do it,” Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels said (h/t Vic Tafur of The Athletic). “He’s a really good player at the most important position in football and so … is making your quarterback room stronger or a strength of your team a bad thing? In our opinion, it’s not.”

The Raiders hold the No. 7 pick in the draft, which they can use to address a major positional need on the roster. Garoppolo’s arrival in Las Vegas takes away the team’s pressing need to add a quarterback via the draft, but there will always be the temptation for the Raiders to take a QB if one of the top prospects is still available by the time it’s their turn to announce their selection.

Garoppolo, who inked a three-year deal worth $72.75 million with the Raiders this offseason, is still just 31. However, his durability is a question mark, and if Las Vegas wants to have someone they could groom into becoming the future cornerstone of the franchise, this year’s draft could be where they find that talent.