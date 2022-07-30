Raiders’ key edge rusher placed on Injured Reserves list

The Las Vegas Raiders have had a ton of positive developments during the team’s 2022 training camp. Between undrafted free agent linebacker Darien Butler, right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor and wideout Tyron Johnson, there’s been no shortage of under-the-radar players who have shined through camp.

Unfortunately, not everything in camp has ended on a positive note for the Raiders. The Silver and Black found this out the hard way when edge rusher Kyler Fackrell was placed on the Injured Reserves list, effectively ending his season with the team before it started.

Due to Fackrell being placed on the IR list prior to roster cuts, the 30-year-old is ineligible to return during the 2022 season with the Raiders. However, if Las Vegas parts ways with Fackrell during the year, the edge rusher is free to play for a new team, should he get healthy enough to see the field.

The injury Fackrell is fighting remains undisclosed.

While the All-Pro duo of Chandler Jones and Maxx Crosby are destined to be the starting edge pair, Fackrell was slated to be the team’s third edge rusher, being the first to rotate in for either player.

With the former New York Giants linebacker–who spent the 2020 season with Raiders’ defensive coordinator Patrick Graham–now done for the year, Las Vegas will have to find answers for their newfound rotational issues.

The Utah State alum totaled three sacks in 2021, earning a PFF grade of 63.3, It’s the second-highest of his career.

Fackrell signed a one-year deal with the Raiders earlier in the offseason, worth up to $1.187 million.

In cutting Fackrell, the Raiders signed running back Austin Walter to take his spot on the roster. Walter has totaled 104 rushing yards since entering the NFL in 2019, spending time with the Giants, 49ers, and most recently New York Jets.

The 25-year-old RB scored his first career touchdown last season on a one-yard run against the Texans in Week 12.