Raiders interviewing Kingsbury.

Kliff Kingsbury is gaining a lot of steam in potentially returning to the NFL, this time as an offensive coordinator. He previously had interviews with the Philadelphia Eagles and the Chicago Bears, although the Bears decided to hire Shane Waldron for the position. Now, the Las Vegas Raiders are bringing in Kingsbury for an OC interview, per Albert Breer.

‘Source: The Raiders are scheduling an interview with USC assistant Kliff Kingsbury for later in the week in Vegas. Kingsbury interviewed for the Bears and Eagles OC jobs already.'

Kingsbury was the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals before being fired and then took an assistant job on Lincoln Riley's staff with the USC Trojans. It was only a matter of time before Kingsbury made his way back to the NFL.

The Raiders recently hired Antonio Pierce as the head coach after a successful run as the interim. Now, they are set to hire former Los Angeles Chargers GM Tom Telesco for the same role, so changes are coming in full force in Las Vegas.

Kingsbury is an intriguing option for an OC position, but he has lots of experience that would be helpful, especially for a franchise turning in a full rebuild. He worked with Kyler Murray with Arizona and was the coach for Patrick Mahomes during his Texas Tech days.

The Raiders offense could look different next year with a new GM in town, but Kingsbury appears set to return to the NFL with somebody in an OC role.