Philadelphia reportedly interviewed the USC offensive analyst for their OC job.

The Philadelphia Eagles continue remaking their coaching staff.

After a disastrous close to last season, changes were needed to be made to maintain the Eagles' Super Bowl contender status.

They already decided to let defensive coordinator Sean Desai go. Now, offensive coordinator Brian Johnson is following suit, as he won't be returning to the Eagles next season.

The Eagles were quick to look for his replacement. The team conducted an interview with USC offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network:

“The #Eagles interviewed USC senior offensive analyst Kliff Kingsbury for their offensive coordinator job today, sources say. Kingsbury recently interviewed with the #Bears, who hired Shane Waldron as OC. Philly moved on from OC Brian Johnson after one season.”

Last season, the Eagles offense fell off significantly after Shane Steichen left to take the Indianapolis Colts.

Kingsbury isn't interviewing with only the Eagles regarding an offensive coordinator position. The Chicago Bears interviewed him for their open offensive coordinator role under head coach Matt Eberflus, and this sparked the resurfacing of some old comments from Kingsbury in regard to Caleb Williams, who many believe will be selected with the No. 1 pick by the Bears in the 2024 NFL Draft.

“His joy for the game. His competitive spirit. The talent level is unbelievable,” Kliff Kingsbury said. “Obviously, I've been around Patrick [Mahomes] and he's eerily similar in some ways: the ability to extend plays, off-platform throws, and just the way they both play the game is pretty scary.”

Kingsbury coached Patrick Mahomes during his time at Texas Tech.

While Chicago may end up with the college quarterback Kingsbury worked with last season, the Eagles have Jalen Hurts and multiple other weapons. It remains to be seen if Kingsbury prefers one location over the other.