Kliff Kingsbury spent his entire career at the college level before becoming the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals. After his stint with the Cardinals flamed out, Kingsbury will be returning to the college level with USC.

USC has hired Kingsbury as a Senior Offensive Analyst, via Bruce Feldman of The Athletic. Now with the Trojans, Kingsbury will have an opportunity to work with reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams. Kingsbury’s hiring at USC was first reported by Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

With the Trojans, Kingsbury will be tasked with game-planning and watching film with Lincoln Riley, per Feldman. He is expected to be a apart of QB meetings.

Kingsbury worked his way up the ranks with Houston and Texas A&M before becoming the head coach at Texas Tech in 2013. He served in that role through 2018 before being named the Arizona Cardinals head coach. It was a big jump for Kingsbury, going from college football to the NFL.

By the third year of his tenure, Arizona had reached the postseason. However, that was Kingsbury’s only playoff appearance with the Cardinals. Overall, the team went just 28-37-1 under Kingsbury. After a rough 4-13 2022 season, the Cardinals decided to move on from their head coach.

Kliff Kingsbury seemed to have numerous NFL options. The Houston Texans interviewed him for a role on their staff. However, Kingsbury has decided to return to the college ranks with USC.

Caleb Williams seems like a pretty enticing option to bring Kingsbury back. The Trojans’ quarterback threw for 4,537 yards and 42 touchdowns last season. He’ll be a Heisman favorite while USC will have College Football Playoff aspirations.

Kingsbury is now down for the ride. After his stint in Arizona, all eyes will be on Kingsbury to see how he performs with USC and Williams.