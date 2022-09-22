Raiders checking in on veteran linebacker amid Ravens’ interest

The Las Vegas Raiders could be in search of linebacker help. And they have their eye on a former league-leading tackler in Blake Martinez.

According to NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, Blake Martinez is set to meet with the Raiders on Friday.

FA LB Blake Martinez is visiting the #Raiders tomorrow, per source. As I reported Tuesday, Martinez visited the #Ravens as well. Should he sign with Las Vegas, he’d reunite with Patrick Graham — his former DC with the #Giants. pic.twitter.com/BguqUWKNiW — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 22, 2022

This visit for Martinez comes just days after he met with the Baltimore Ravens. Martinez is just one of several veteran defenders that the Ravens have gone after. Earlier today they signed Jason Pierre-Paul to a one-year deal.

Martinez is arguably the best linebacker currently available in free agency. Before hitting the open market, Martinez served as the New York Giants starting middle linebacker.

The 2021 season didn’t go as planned for Martinez as he appeared in just three games due to a torn ACL. But in 2020, he seemed to be in top form. He appeared in all 16 games, recording 151 total tackles and nine tackles for loss.

Martinez has been one of the NFL’s most consistent linebackers since he was drafted in the fourth round in 2016. Along with being a tackling machine, he has become a solid leader. Through 80 career games, he has recorded 686 total tackles, 39 tackles for loss, 18 quarterback hits, and 13 sacks.

The interest between Martinez and the Raiders could be rooted in their defensive coordinator, Patrick Graham. During his time with the Giants, Graham was Martinez’s defensive coordinator.

At the moment, the Raiders linebacker group is led by Denzel Perryman, Divine Deablo, and Jayon Brown. The addition of Martinez would bring a proven veteran to the group to play alongside Perryman.

If it comes down to picking between the Raiders and the Ravens for Martinez, it could be interesting to see which side he chooses to join. But regardless, the veteran linebacker could find himself in a big role once again.