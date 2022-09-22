Jason Pierre-Paul reveals he’s signing with Ravens

Free agent pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul had visited with the Baltimore Ravens earlier this week, as the franchise was in the market for defensive help following a collapse against the Miami Dolphins. On Thursday, the two parties made it official. Pierre-Paul revealed that he had signed with the Ravens, per Josina Anderson.

Text from free agent DE Jason Pierre-Paul: “I’m joining the #Ravens as of today.” — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) September 22, 2022

Jason Pierre-Paul texted Josina Anderson, saying that he was signing with the Ravens. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network revealed the terms of the deal, which will pay the former Pro Bowler as much as $5.5 million this season.

Pierre-Paul stands to make more money if he hits certain playing time and sack numbers. It’s a nice deal for the 33-year-old, especially considering that he spent much of the offseason working to get himself back to good health after battling injury with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021.

And it’s a low-risk, high-reward signing by the Ravens, whose defense looked punch-less in the second half against Miami. If Pierre-Paul can resemble the player who tallied 9.5 sacks and made the Pro Bowl in 2020, then this move will be considered a huge success for Baltimore.

Pierre-Paul figures to slot into the Ravens’ thin pass-rushing depth chart right away, as the franchise was down to two healthy outside linebackers, with the likes of Steven Means and Tyus Bowser sidelined.

While the Ravens get the New England Patriots this week, matchups against top-tier quarterbacks, like Josh Allen and Joe Burrow, loom large on the schedule after that.

An experienced pass rusher like Pierre-Paul can only help.