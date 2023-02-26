Josh Jacobs broke onto the scene for the Las Vegas Raiders this past season. Now, Jacobs is looking to cash out in NFL free agency.

Jacobs started all 17 games for the first time in his career. He ran for an NFL-best 1,653 yards and 12 touchdowns. Jacobs earned an All Pro nomination for the first time in his career and his second Pro Bowl nod.

The Raiders’ running back averaged an impressive 4.9 yards per carry, the highest mark of his four-year career. For any team in the NFL, Jacobs would immediately become the starting running back and a major focal point of the offense.

Josh Jacobs’ best landing spot may very well be the Las Vegas Raiders. But if the running back decides to leave in free agency, these three destinations seem the most logical.

The Chicago Bears enter the offseason with almost $100 million in cap space; the most of any team in the league. They could look to use some of that money on a brand new running back.

The Bears have a running back free agent of their own in David Montgomery. However, Montgomery ran for just 801 yards and five touchdowns last season. In his four years in the NFL, Montgomery has surpassed 1,000 rushing yards just once.

Still, Chicago was the best running team in the league last season, averaging 177.3 yards per game. Much of that was due to quarterback Justin Fields, who ran for 1,143 yards and eight touchdowns.

Pairing Fields with Jacobs would give the Bears one of the most dangerous backfields in the NFL. While the Bears wouldn’t give Jacobs an immediate path to playoff success, they can offer a large contract and a lion’s share of the offense.

Like Chicago, the Bills have their own free agent running back in Devin Singletary. Adding Jacobs would fill Buffalo’s potential need while overall improving their running back room.

Singletary started 16 games for the Bills. However, he ran for just 819 yards and five touchdowns. He has yet to eclipse 1,000 rushing yards in his four-year NFL career. While he has looked improved in recent years, he doesn’t bring the same talent that Jacobs does.

The same could be said for James Cook. Buffalo used a second-round pick on him in 2022. However, he had just 507 yards and two scores as a rookie.

Perhaps the Bills could rely on Cook and hope for a big sophomore jump. But pairing Josh Jacobs with Josh Allen gives Buffalo a truly scary combo and could be the final piece for their Super Bowl puzzle.

The Dolphins are entering the offseason with more than just uncertainty at the running back position. Almost the entirety of Miami’s running back room will be free agents this offseason.

Jeff Wilson, Raheem Mostert and Myles Gaskins are all set to hit the market. Salvon Ahmed will too, but he is a restricted free agent. Regardless, one of the Dolphin’s main priorities this offseason will be finding a running back.

Even with all of those players on the roster, Miami’s run game struggled. The Dolphins ranked 25th in the NFL, averaging just 99.2 yards per game. Jacobs by himself averaged 97.2 yards per game, the highest in the league.

The Dolphins seem to have committed to Tua Tagovailoa as their starting quarterback. Adding Josh Jacobs to the back field should give Tagovailoa more time in the pocket. After making the playoffs last season, Miami could find the running back they’ve been looking for in Jacobs.