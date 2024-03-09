The Las Vegas Raiders face a major decision at the start of free agency at a number of positions. That includes running back, where starter Josh Jacobs is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent. While Jacobs' status is currently up in the air, the Raiders have made sure that backup Ameer Abdullah will remain with the team.
The 31-year-old running back is signing a new deal with the Raiders. It is difficult to say whether this signing will have an impact on what happens to Jacobs. Abdullah does not appear to be a starter at this point in his career.
Abdullah seemed to play a small role in the Las Vegas offense. He played in all 17 games last season, but he was limited to 15 carries for 89 yards and no touchdowns. He has not had more than 100 carries since the 2021 season when he carried the ball 166 times while playing for both the Carolina Panthers and the Minnesota Vikings.
Jacobs had 233 carries last season for 805 yards with 6 touchdowns and a 3.5 yards per carry average.
Prior to the 2023 season, Jacobs had been the most productive running back in the league. He had 340 carries for a league-leading 1,653 yards with 12 touchdowns in 2022 with the Raiders.
Much like Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants, Josh Jacobs is scheduled to become a free agent March 13. However, both running backs know that their position has largely been downgraded on the pay front. While quarterbacks, wide receiver, left tackles, pass rushers and top cover men are often rewarded with huge contracts, teams are hesitant to pay running backs at a similar level.