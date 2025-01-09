As the Baltimore Ravens prepare for a high-stakes Wild Card matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers this Saturday, offensive coordinator Todd Monken finds himself at the center of an offseason storyline that could serve as a distraction. The Las Vegas Raiders have officially requested to interview Monken for their vacant head coaching position, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, as they continue their search to replace Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce.

While the Raiders’ interest in Monken is understandable—given his success in transforming Baltimore’s offense—the timing of these requests raises questions about the NFL’s long-standing policy of allowing playoff-bound coaches to be approached by eliminated teams during the postseason.

The NFL’s policy permitting playoff distractions like this one has long been criticized by players, coaches, and fans alike. For a team like the Ravens, who are laser-focused on their Super Bowl aspirations, the last thing they need is their offensive coordinator fielding questions about his future during a week of preparation for a win-or-go-home playoff game.

Baltimore faces the Pittsburgh Steelers in a primetime showdown, a rivalry game with a long history of physical, high-stakes matchups. For Monken, whose game-planning is critical to the Ravens’ chances, the timing of the Raiders’ interest could not be worse.

This isn’t a new issue for the league. Playoff teams often see their coordinators or assistant coaches targeted by teams whose seasons ended in disappointment, creating unnecessary distractions. Critics argue that the NFL should enforce a blackout period for such requests until after the postseason, allowing coaches to remain fully committed to their teams without external pressure.

The Raiders’ interest in Monken is well-earned. Since joining the Ravens in 2023, Monken has made the team’s offense historic, turning it into one of the most efficient units in the league. His innovative schemes have maximized Lamar Jackson’s dual-threat abilities, incorporating a more diverse passing attack while maintaining Baltimore’s dominant run game.

This season, Monken’s offense ranked in the top 10 in scoring and yards per game, a testament to his adaptability and creative play-calling. Despite injuries to key players, including standout tight end Mark Andrews, the Ravens have remained a dangerous team, with Jackson flourishing in Monken’s system.

While Monken would be a strong candidate for the Raiders’ head coaching role, the timing of Las Vegas’ request is far from ideal. With the Ravens’ playoff run hanging in the balance, Monken’s attention will inevitably be split, no matter how focused he tries to remain.

For the Raiders, securing a coach of Monken’s caliber could help turn the tide for a franchise that has struggled with consistency. However, this pursuit highlights a broader issue in the NFL—one that forces elite coaches like Monken to navigate their current responsibilities while fielding future opportunities, often at the expense of the team they’re still fighting for.