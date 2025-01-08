As the Baltimore Ravens take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in the wild-card round of the NFL Playoffs, they do receive some crucial injury updates. On the Ravens' injury report is wide receiver Zay Flowers who suffered a knee injury in the Week 18 contest against the Cleveland Browns, but the team also gets developments from such players as Kyle Hamilton and Justice Hill.

According to Baltimore's official X, formerly Twitter, account, they released the injury report from Wednesday's practice where both Hamilton and Hill were upgraded from their limited sessions the day prior. Hamilton was dealing with a knee injury and Hill is listed with “concussion/illness.”

On the other hand, Flowers once again did not practice which makes his availability for the wild card playoff game concerning no doubt to the team and fans of Baltimore. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh spoke about Flowers and said that while it isn't season-ending, he will be “day-to-day.”

“It's just going to be day-to-day,” Harbaugh said. “He's going to try to do everything he can to get back as soon as he can. We'll see where that takes us.”

During the season, Flowers caught 74 passes for 1,059 yards to go along with four touchdowns as Baltimore will now look for their other receivers to step up.

Ravens look to beat Steelers likely without Zay Flowers

One of those players is Rashod Bateman who filled in the void and caught five passes for 76 yards and a score as Harbaugh spoke about his traits via the team's website.

“It's the same as I've always felt about it,” Harbaugh said. “Rashod Bateman has always been high on my list and on my charts. I think he's a tremendous player, tremendous athlete, tremendous competitor, and excellent wide receiver. He brings a tremendous skillset to it. He's been playing at a high level all year.”

“He made big plays for us in that game (against Cleveland) this past week,” Harbaugh continued. “He was a factor in those drives in getting us into scoring position numerous times. Yes, he's good, but it's not just Rashod. I don't think it's about one guy – it's everybody. We have a lot of weapons. We can move guys around in different ways, scheme those guys up, and they can all make plays.”

Looking at the running back room, while Ravens star Derrick Henry leads the way, the team also looks to Hill to be a reliable backup for the postseason. However, it does seem he's on track to be good to go for the playoff game against the Steelers as Harbaugh said he and even Patrick Mekari are getting “stronger.”

“They're trending well,” Harbaugh said. “Patrick, I just felt like … I wanted to help him. He would have played the whole game, believe me. He wanted to play, and Justice wanted to play, too, but he wasn't as close as Patrick. So those guys will be much stronger this week than they were last week.”

Baltimore will host Pittsburgh in the wild-card round set for this Saturday night as it will be the third game played between the two rival teams.