New details have emerged on an incident involving Las Vegas Raiders DE Chandler Jones, whose disturbing recent behavior culminated in his arrest Friday morning. Jones has been away from the team for several weeks and has been very active on social media, making accusations against the team, along with Raiders owner Mark Davis, head coach Josh McDaniels, and general manager Dave Ziegler.

Las Vegas police allegedly arrested Chandler Jones for stealing items from outside his ex-girlfriend's house and burning them in her backyard, according to Dov Kleiman. The woman filed a temporary restraining order against Jones on Thursday. Jones began messaging her on Snapchat and went to her house at least two times, violating the order. Security cameras at the woman's house caught him in the act, and Jones also sent her videos of him burning her property.

ESPN initially reported his arrest was for violating a domestic violence temporary restraining order.

On Thursday, Jones posted a particularly concerning string of comments about the Raiders on social media. He also went on a live stream claiming Aaron Hernandez did not commit suicide in prison and began crying hysterically. It's unclear exactly what is going on with Jones, but something is evidently very wrong. He also claimed earlier this week that he was hospitalized against his will.

Jones, 33, is a four-time Pro Bowler, and this is the second season of a three-year, $51 million contract he signed with the Raiders in 2022. It appears he will not play for the Raiders again, and his NFL career could be in jeopardy as well.

Jones is the younger brother of UFC legend Jon Jones. Many UFC events take place in Las Vegas, a city which has proved problematic for Jon as well. Jon Jones has struggled with drugs and alcohol abuse as well as legal issues. In 2021, he physically assaulted his fiancé in Las Vegas, receiving a domestic battery charge and a felony charge for tampering with a police vehicle.

The Raiders released a statement Friday on the Chandler Jones arrest. The team says it hopes Jones receives the care he needs.