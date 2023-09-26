Chandler Jones was supposed to create a lethal duo with Maxx Crosby in the Las Vegas Raiders system. But, the Josh McDaniels-led squad still has not seen him in NFL action. He was not with the team in practices before the season started. Jones seems to be having a lot of beef with the staff of his team following a plethora of messages. However, he has now clarified what has been happening behind the mystery of his absence.

Raiders' Chandler Jones was apparently taken to the hospital, per Tashan Reed of The Athletic. More than that, he claimed to have been injected with an unknown substance after there were concerns about his social media activity. The Raiders' defensive end's condition or lack thereof still has not been disclosed up to this time. Although, he was placed on the non-football injury list for their third game of the season against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

There has been a lot of uncertainty surrounding the issue which has prevented him from playing with the Raiders. Jones has claimed that he was not allowed to enter the team's facility. More than that, there have been multiple instances of provocation done against the veteran defensive end. He could not speak with the team's general manager or Josh McDaniels during this whole debacle.

McDaniels remained tight-lipped when asked about the situation. The best answer he could give was that the situation was private and that the Raiders had been dealing with it privately. Will we see Jones play at all for Las Vegas this NFL season?