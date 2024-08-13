One of the biggest questions for head coach Antonio Pierce and the Las Vegas Raiders this season regards the quarterback position, as there is no clear number one option at the number one slot heading into 2024. After taking over as head coach midway through last year, Pierce opted to go with then rookie Aidan O'Connell for the majority of the reps, but veteran Gardner Minshew also brings plenty of experience to the position and has given the Raiders lots to think about.

There's no such thing as having too much quarterback depth in today's NFL, and recently, the Raiders decided to add to that department by signing free agent quarterback Nathan Peterman to a contract, per Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team on X, formerly Twitter.

This is not Peterman's first go around with the organization, as he previously suited up for the Raiders both in Oakland and Las Vegas between 2018 and 2021, shifting back and forth between the practice squad and the main team and making a few small regular season game appearances.

Peterman's perhaps most famous moment in the NFL was the time he threw five interceptions in a game as a member of the Buffalo Bills, but he has been consistently gaining roster spots in the many years since then, so he appears to have put the unfortunate event behind him.

A big decision for Antonio Pierce

Unlike with many other sports, there clearly is a most important position on the field and football, and that is of course at quarterback. As teams like the New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons found out in 2023, poor quarterback play can completely ruin what was otherwise a solid team that could have had deep playoff aspirations.

It's unclear at this point just how talented of a team these Raiders are even outside of the big quarterback question. They have two of the most talented players in the league at their respective positions in Maxx Crosby and Davante Adams, and some solid positional talent to surround the star wide receiver on offense.

The team went in to make life easier on whoever the starting quarterback is going to be by drafting Brock Bowers out of the University of Georgia in the first round of this year's NFL Draft, giving them a player who should become an immediate downfield threat at the professional level.

In any case, the regular season will get underway in just under a month.